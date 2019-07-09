Daniel Aharonoff Explores the Role of Digital Technologies in Driving Donor Engagement

ENCINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Digital technologies are impacting all spheres of life and work as they continue to introduce new channels for communication, collaboration, and education. Their profound effect cannot bypass the non-profit sector, which is steadily adopting technology, partially in response to demographic preferences, comments digital media expert Daniel Aharonoff. In addition to allowing philanthropic organizations to improve their efficiency and reduce operational costs, online tools are helping them raise awareness about their causes and attract new donors while also retaining existing ones through close dialogue and carefully targeted, creative campaigns. When used appropriately and consistently, digital technologies can create unlimited possibilities for the non-profit industry by boosting proceeds, building trust, promoting advocacy, and keeping donors involved.

Only several decades ago, charities relied mostly on direct mail to reach existing or potential contributors, incurring substantial expenses in the process, Daniel Aharonoff notes. In modern days, electronic means of communication have become the norm, and they have created the opportunity for instant connection at virtually no cost, while automation solutions have made it possible to simplify and streamline fundraising. More importantly, the establishment of online databases and the application of analytical tools allow philanthropic projects to personalize the discourse with their donors, providing unique experiences and relevant recommendations. In this way, contributors feel truly valued and reassured that their donations have generated the desired impact, which, in turn, keeps them engaged and willing to remain involved. Another critical factor for maintaining a constructive and beneficial dialog is promoting a culture of transparency as it is vital for the success of a charitable organization. Digital technologies are extremely helpful in that respect, offering options such as online communication channels and software programs which facilitate news dissemination, data collection, membership management, and resource sharing.

The greatest gift that the digital age has bestowed upon the non-profit sector is perhaps the tremendous leverage provided by social media platforms, says Daniel Aharonoff. They can be invaluable tools in building brand awareness, promoting new causes, generating support, and taking advantage of innovative collection models such as crowdfunding and peer-to-peer fundraising. When it comes to driving donor engagement, social media portals such as Facebook and Twitter are exceptionally well-suited for sharing success stories, engaging in personal conversations with contributors, delivering messages instantly, and building trust through active communication. Moreover, YouTube and other video-centric sites can be highly beneficial from an educational point of view, informing donors about new challenges, local or global emergencies, and the good their money can do. Through materials that inspire, excite, and motivate, charities not only reach out to contributors but make them the driving force of their mission, establishing durable connections and securing committed partners for their causes.

Daniel Aharonoff has been involved in the digital media space for more than 20 years, laying the foundations of his remarkable professional success with his appointment as a strategic consultant to NBC Television. He advised the company on the launch of its VideoSeeker online service and showcased its digital properties on numerous pioneering portals, among them World News, The Tonight Show, and Saturday Night Live. This assignment was followed by the position of acting CTO at FoxKids and Fox Family Channel, where Daniel Aharonoff consulted on all technology and digital media initiatives. In 1997, he founded movie content aggregator VideoDome Networks, serving as its CEO until 2004. After a number of senior roles at digital media companies, he joined BroadScaler Consulting in 2009, assuming the CEO responsibilities.

Daniel Aharonoff - CEO of BroadScaler Consulting & Digital Media Expert: http://danielaharonoff.com

Daniel Aharonoff Discusses the Benefits of Digital Media for Philanthropic Initiatives: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/daniel-aharonoff-discusses-benefits-digital-110000397.html

Daniel Aharonoff Discusses Donor Engagement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TutFXpTfBL4

Contact Information:

Daniel Aharonoff

daniel.aharonoff@broadscaler.com

http://danielaharonoff.com

SOURCE: Daniel Aharonoff

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551254/Daniel-Aharonoff-Explores-the-Role-of-Digital-Technologies-in-Driving-Donor-Engagement