The global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005415/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report on the global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market size is the increasing demand for combination drugs. Monotherapy has been the most preferred choice for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. However, in some cases, monotherapy fails to control IOP effectively, and it can lose its effectiveness over time. This situation can be resolved by using combination therapy that aims at different targets and pathways to combat the disease with minimal adverse effects. Thus, the advantages of combination therapy over monotherapy is expected to increase their use, thereby driving the open-angle glaucoma therapy market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, strategic alliances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market: Strategic alliances

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on the development of new drugs to meet the requirement of novel medication for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma. This has resulted in the formation of collaborations between numerous companies, which is likely to speed up the development process and also increase the investments in research. Thus, the strategic alliances between vendors are expected to be one of the key open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market trends during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing strategic alliance between vendors, other factors such as the growing awareness about glaucoma, and the increasing development of biologics will have a significant impact on the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market worth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market by product (PGAs, and Non-PGAs), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The growth of the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market in North America can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of open-angle glaucoma due to the presence of population and high-risk factors in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005415/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com