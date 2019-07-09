IntelliSurvey Offers Panel Sourcing with Senior Hires

IntelliSurvey's Best-In-Class Programming and Hosting Now Complemented by Panel Sourcing

MISSION VIEJO, California, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliSurvey, a global leader in survey technology (https://www.intellisurvey.com/about), announced a series of senior personnel hires to provide end-to-end research solutions.

Matt Coldmanhas joined IntelliSurvey as Head of Business Development & Strategy, EMEA. Prior to joining he spent the last 7 years providing online market research solutions for Management Consultancies and Private Equity firms within the Strategy practice at Research Now UK (now Dynata) where he was Divisional Director of EMEA. Matt specializes in time-sensitive strategic and M&A due-diligence primary data collection efforts, with a particular focus on the UK, EU and APAC.

Steven Scott has joined IntelliSurvey as Head of Business Development & Strategy, Americas from data collection agency VIGA (now Savanta), where he led the Strategy practice. Prior to VIGA, Steven served as Vice President at GLG where he led quantitative insights teams across London, Dublin, Texas, and Hong Kong serving clients in the corporate, life-science, management consulting, and private & public equities space. Steven has particular expertise in securing hard-to-reach B2B audiences across global markets.

Robbin Baehr has joined IntelliSurvey as Director of Field Operations; previously, she was Sample Procurement Director at YouGov. She has over two decades of experience leading the fielding of complex research projects worldwide for marketing research agencies. Robbin is particularly focused on B2C sourcing worldwide, especially highly targeted consumer and healthcare populations.

President, Jonathan Ephraim said, "Over the last few years, the ecology of respondent sourcing has shifted. Some populations have grown more challenging to recruit (especially B2B), but the evolving and diversity of available respondent sources is unparalleled and growing. For easier recruits, cost has diminished, but respondent quality management has become more important. With our new hires, and industry-leading algorithmic data cleansing system (CheatSweep - https://www.intellisurvey.com/online-survey-services), we are well positioned to deliver quality audiences across the B2B, B2C, and healthcare professional spectrum, and pair this new strength with our industry-leading programming and hosting service and platform."

About IntelliSurvey:

