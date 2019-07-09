Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

What Gartner ReimagineHR Conference 2019 When/Where August 6-7, 2019 Hilton Sydney, Sydney, Australia September 18-19, 2019 Park Plaza Westminster, London, U.K. October 28-30, 2019 Hilton Orlando, Orlando, FL

Details: Gartner ReimagineHR is the premier event for HR leaders around the world. Join Gartner and senior HR executives to hear key insights and learn actionable strategies necessary to support organizational performance. Gartner ReimagineHR will be held August 6-7 in Sydney, September 18-19 in London, and October 28-30 in Florida. Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter using GartnerHR.

Through seven conference tracks, attendees will learn about:

The Next Frontier HR's Role in Leading Digitalization

HR Technology Predictions for 2020 and Beyond

Organizational Culture in the Smart Machine Age

Managing the "I" in Teams: Performance Beyond the Individual

Redefining the Role of the Hiring Manager in the Digital Era

Shaping Culture to Support Organizational Transformation

The Internal Recruiting Imperative

Making Way for Gen Z

Building Leadership Capabilities for Current and Future Business Needs

Performance Management That Delivers

Keynotes:

Opening Keynote: The Future of Work: How HR Can Reimagine Work to Drive Performance Brian Kropp, Group VP, Gartner's HR Practice

Guest Keynote: Lessons in Persuasion: Trust Leaps Rachel Botsman

Guest Keynote: Powerful Portraits: An Intimate Look at Humanity and Leadership Platon, World-Renowned, Award-Winning Photographer and Founder, The People's Portfolio

Guest Keynote: Exploring the Frontiers of Science and Human Potential Mae Jemison, First African American Woman in Space, Jemison Group and BioSentient Corp

Guest Keynote: Breaking Barriers: Conquering Self-Doubt and Cultural Paradigms Nicole Malachowski, Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, First Woman Thunderbird Pilot, Fighter Squadron Commander, Combat Veteran, White House Fellow and Advisor

Guest Keynote: The Principles of Pre-Success (Successful Failure) Sekou Andrews, Award-winning Poetic Voice, Entrepreneur and Two-Time National Poetry Slam Champion

The Exhibit Showcase at the event will bring together the world's leading partners and service providers at the forefront of HR and provide attendees with exclusive access in a variety of settings. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the ReimagineHR Australia Exhibitor Directory, ReimagineHR U.K. Exhibitor Directory and ReimagineHR U.S. Exhibitor Directory.

For complete event details, please visit Gartner ReimagineHR Australia, Gartner ReimagineHR U.K. or Gartner ReimagineHR U.S. Members of the media can register for the event by contacting Mary Baker at mary.baker@gartner.com.

Join the discussion on social media using GartnerHR.

