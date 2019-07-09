Marriott International Update on Starwood Reservation Database Security Incident

BETHESDA, Maryland, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International announced that the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has communicated its intent to issue a fine in the amount of £99,200,396 against the company in relation to the Starwood guest reservation database incident that Marriott announced on November 30, 2018. Marriott has the right to respond before any final determination is made and a fine can be issued by the ICO. The company intends to respond and vigorously defend its position.

Marriott International's President and CEO, Arne Sorenson, said: "We are disappointed with this notice of intent from the ICO, which we will contest. Marriott has been cooperating with the ICO throughout its investigation into the incident, which involved a criminal attack against the Starwood guest reservation database.

"We deeply regret this incident happened. We take the privacy and security of guest information very seriously and continue to work hard to meet the standard of excellence that our guests expect from Marriott."

The Starwood guest reservation database that was attacked is no longer used for business operations.

For more information about the Starwood guest reservation database incident, please visit https://info.starwoodhotels.com/

About Marriott International

