TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: TR0GRAN01293 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note DATE: July 9, 2019 The 55-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.27, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on May 15, 2019 with bookbuilding on May 14, 2019 with TR0GRAN01293 ISIN code and TRY 34,398,210 nominal value, is redeemed on 09.07.2019. Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Structured Note Maturity Date 09.07.2019 Maturity (Day) 55 Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN01293 Nominal Value of Capital 34,398,210 Market Instrument Sold Currency Unit TRY In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

July 09, 2019 08:15 ET (12:15 GMT)