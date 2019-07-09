Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Digital Media Network (the "Company"), has announced that they have reached a formal agreement with Gravitas Securities Inc., a boutique Canadian investment bank, to lead a minimum $5M USD private funding round. This financing will be used to fund the Company's robust growth and provide valuable acquisition & expansion capital. In addition to the private funding round Gravitas will participate as a co-lead and bookrunner in a banking syndicate being formed for a proposed Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the TSX stock exchange in Canada.

IZON is a proprietary media & entertainment platform for premium & niche marketplaces which targets premium captive digital out-of-home audiences. IZON focuses its efforts on existing verticals where an expanding premium user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network including golf and premium transportation.

Robert Carbonaro, CEO & Head of Investment Banking of Gravitas Securities, said, "We are pleased to have been selected to lead IZON's private round capital raise as well be a co-lead to IZON's planned IPO in Canada. As a small cap US issuer, IZON's Board and Management team understands the value the Canadian market can provide their company."

The proceeds from the private round will be used to aggressively expand the installed screen network on the Company's rapidly growing roster of golf courses, drive growth in additional verticals including transportation, acquisitions and provide general working capital. The current backlog pipeline for the screens is over 500 courses worth.

"The overwhelming receptivity to our IZON Golf product, extremely opportunistic acquisitions and the development of additional verticals for us to focus on is creating a lot of demand. In order to meet the demand, we knew we would need additional growth capital prior to a Canadian go public," said Tim Ummel, CEO of IZON. "After being introduced to the entire Gravitas team, learning of their track record, direct connection to Asia where digital out-of-home (DOOH) is very prevalent and feeling the energy they had for IZON we knew Gravitas was the perfect bank to lead this private round."

The proposed IPO will be offered in the province of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario and in other jurisdictions where the Offering can lawfully be made. It is anticipated that the IPO listing will be on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Pricing of the IPO will be determined in the context of the market. Gravitas as the co-lead investment bank may, at their discretion, invite other registered investment dealers to participate as syndicate members in the Offering.

Jiaqi (Jackie) Nie, Chief Operating Officer Global, President Greater China, of Gravitas Ilium Corporation said, "We absolutely understand IZON's business model, its value as a private digital media network and what the growth potential really is as they continue to grow. With our relationships across Canada, the USA and Asia makes us very qualified to lead this private round and immediately thereafter look to put the syndicate together for the go public."

About Gravitas Securities Inc.

Gravitas Securities is a leading wealth management and capital markets firm comprised of tactical individuals known for their sophisticated sector expertise, commitment to excellence and a global platform committed to integration and innovation. Gravitas provides a wide range of investment services for retail and corporate clients globally with offices in Toronto and Vancouver.

About IZON Digital Media Network

IZON is an innovator in creating proprietary media & entertainment platforms for premium & niche marketplaces which reach highly targeted captive digital out-of-home audiences. IZON focuses its efforts on verticals where a premium user base already exists and can be engaged utilizing its digital media network. Its first solution has been created as the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App, courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers. At the same time IZON provides the golf course operator an entire Fleet Management, Agronomic and Operational suite of services to manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well with its proprietary Ad server, IZON REACH. Recently the newest vertical of focus was announced, IZON Ride. IZON Ride will provide solutions for the consumers inside of premium fleets of rideshare cars, luxury buses and existing black town car & SUV service vehicles.

