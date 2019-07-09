The anesthesia market is witnessing significant technological advancements that are helping the healthcare industry to improve the precision and effectiveness of anesthesia delivery. These developments also help minimize the wastage of anesthetic gas and increase patient safety. The new generation technologically advanced anesthesia devices help clinicians to work closely with their patients and eliminate the need for extra-long breathing circuits. Thus, technological advances in anesthesia technology will fuel the anesthesia devices market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia vaporizers, and anesthesia disposables) and geography Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global anesthesia devices market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Ambu AS, Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, OSI Systems Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., and Smiths Group Plc. competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior research analyst from Technavio

Top five anesthesia devices market vendors

Ambu AS

Ambu AS is one of the largest manufacturers of patient monitoring and diagnostics equipment that include cardiology electrodes, neurology electrodes, training manikins, and neck collars. The company offers products such as Ambu SPUR II Disposable Resuscitator, Ambu AuraGain, Ambu Aura-i Disposable Laryngeal Mask, Ambu Aura40 Reusable Laryngeal Mask.

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG Co. KGaA owns and operates businesses in two ever-growing segments: medical and safety. Under its pharmaceutical segment, the company offers medical devices used in perioperative care, critical care, and neonatal care and emergency care. The company's anesthesia devices portfolio includes products such as The Dräger Perseus A500, Fabius GS premium, and Dräger Primus Infinity Empowered.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare offers a wide range of diagnostic imaging and clinical systems that includes ultrasound, electrocardiography, bone densitometry, patient monitoring, incubators, infant warmers, respiratory care, and anesthesia management products. The company's anesthesia devices category includes products such as Avance CS² and Carestation 650c.

OSI Systems Inc.

Headquartered in the US, OSI Systems Inc. owns and operates businesses in three main segments that include healthcare, security, and optoelectronics and manufacturing. Under its healthcare segment, the company provides diagnostic, patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems. The company's anesthesia devices offerings include BleaseFocus, BleaseGenius MRI, and BleaseSirius.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. operates in various segments of the healthcare industry, including patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, medical imaging system, and veterinary. The company offers various anesthesia machines, including A7, WATO EX-65/55, and WATO EX-35.

