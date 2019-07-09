ADCORE Inc.: Adcore Announces up to $5 Million Contract with Australia and New Zealand's Largest Experiential Travel Site

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Adcore Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: ADCO) the parent company of Podium Advertising Technologies Ltd. d/b/a ADCORE ("ADCORE"), a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital advertisers to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"), today announced that is has secured a contract for all digital media across search, display and social from Australia and New Zealand's number one site for travel experiences, Experience Oz. The contract to manage Experience Oz's online advertising has a budget of up to CAD$5 million per year and is renewable annually.

"ADCORE is the perfect partner to take our search and shopping to the next level," stated Den Manns, Founder and Director of Experience Oz. "Their ability to analyze and adapt our digital campaigns in real-time means every dollar we spend delivers far better results than we ever could achieve on our own."

Rob Reynolds, ADCORE's Partnerships Director, commented, "Winning yet another client of this size further evidences our ability to capitalize on the growing shift among small and medium sized businesses towards AI powered advertising technologies."

Winning the Experience Oz account comes on the back of several other recent wins in ADCORE's Australian office, including the Klika Group and Australian Geographic who join other long-term tier one advertising clients including The Fork (formerly Dimmi), Get Price and Bookwell.

ABOUT ADCORE

ADCORE is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. ADCORE's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). ADCORE's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, ADCORE offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, ADCORE is a certified Google Premier Partner.

ADCORE serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a $27 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, ADCORE employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

For more information about ADCORE, please visit www.adcore.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Corporation. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements including those related to the contract referenced herein involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

Robert Munro, Director

Telephone: 1-888-448-4969

Email: rob.m@adcore.com

Website: www.adcore.com Omri Brill, CEO

Telephone: +972-3-566-3444

Email: info@adcore.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551213/Adcore-Announces-up-to-5-Million-Contract-with-Australia-and-New-Zealands-Largest-Experiential-Travel-Site