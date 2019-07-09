The Mimran family are behind some of Canada's biggest fashion names, such as Club Monaco and Alfred Sung

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc (TSXV: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Tamara Mimran, Merchandise Director of the acclaimed Mimran Group Inc., has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Peekaboo Beans.

Together with her brother and father, Ms. Mimran manages over ten different licenses world-wide for the Alfred Sung brand. Tamara has also overseen the branding, designing and partnership development for Pure Alfred Sung, a direct-to-retail partnership with Zellers Canada; the line made over $100 million in retail sales in its last year before Zellers sold to Target. In addition to this, Tamara designed and developed the fashion line MOON, which launched in Canada exclusively at The Bay. Shortly after, Ms. Mimran played a key role in taking MOON international with Bloomingdales and select specialty retailers in the U.S.

Traci Costa, Founder and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "We are very excited to welcome Tamara to the team. The Mimran family has an iconic legacy in Canadian fashion and Tamara's experience with developing brands internationally will be of great use to us, as we continue to expand our reach to loyal customers all across North America."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on ethically produced clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

