Andersen Global is proud to announce the debut of the Andersen name in United Kingdom with the establishment of Andersen Tax LLP. Andersen Tax LLP in the UK joins the global organization as the first member firm in the UK and is led by Partners George McCracken, Julian Nelberg, and Paul Lloyds. The team specializes in inbound and outbound cross-border income and estate planning as well as personal tax services to alternative asset managers.

George McCracken joins Andersen Tax LLP with more than 40 years of experience advising both ultra-high net worth individuals and larger companies on complex international tax matters. He was formerly the Head of Tax at Arthur Andersen in Scotland and later worked for both Deloitte and Grant Thornton. Julian Nelberg and Paul Lloyds join Andersen Tax LLP from PwC. Julian has more than 22 years of experience and the reputation of being one of the best in his field. He is joined by Paul Lloyds who has more than 13 years of experience and was named a "Rising Star" by Spears Wealth in 2016.

"Unlike a lot of firms, we are not focused on quick, impersonal, cookie-cutter solutions for clients," said George. "We have long focused on helping our clients find concrete, sustainable solutions to their needs. Joining the Andersen family only broadens our ability to develop seamless, quality solutions and provide our clients with best-in-class service. We have had a close working relationship with the professionals of Andersen Global for some time now, and we are excited to be adopting the name and formally joining forces with the other member firms of Andersen Global."

"Increasing complexities in tax legislation around the world have only increased the necessity for clients to have the best and most trusted advisors with reach in every global region," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. "The establishment of Andersen Tax in the UK by George, Paul and Julian is an important milestone for us and will serve as a beachhead for further growth in the UK."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has over 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 144 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

