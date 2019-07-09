PrimeXBT Adds New Crypto-Asset Pairs Eligible for 100x Leverage Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bitcoin-based margin trading platform, PrimeXBT , announced the addition of 4 new bitcoin pairs to its list of available instruments, increasing the number of 100x eligible crypto-asset pairs to 9.

PrimeXBT is already known to offer the crypto industry's highest leverage to all of the top 5 major cryptocurrencies - BTC/USD, ETH/USD, LTC/USD, XRP/USD, and EOS/USD.

Now, further expanding upon this, PrimeXBT has added EOS/BTC, ETH/BTC, LTC/BTC, and XRP/BTC to its array of asset offerings.

In addition to offering 100x crypto margin trading with the lowest commission fees, PrimeXBT also features a selection of the world's most popular traditional financial instruments in forex, indices, and commodities with varying leverage of up to 500x.

Furthermore, the PrimeXBT Android trading app was released just a few weeks ago which extends the possibility to trade all of these assets and utilize all of the exact same features, functionality, and precision as the desktop version - anywhere, anytime.

As indicated via social media, PrimeXBT is planning to release more financial instruments and exciting new features in the near future and overtime as the platform scales. For instance, the Covesting Module , expected to launch within the next 6 months.

PrimeXBT's consistent product development, while maintaining flawless operational performance in the midst of rapid-growth, clearly demonstrates the company's technical proficiency and commitment to continually improve upon its unique and state-of-the-art trading infrastructure.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a cryptocurrency, FX, Indices and Commodities trading infrastructure with 100x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. The platform was built on the lessons learned by equity and forex market portfolio managers and decades of testing other exchange products. PrimeXBT addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn from falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types, and poor UI.

For more information about PrimeXBT, please visit https://primexbt.com