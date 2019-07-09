BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the July Issue of Business Chief, Europe Edition, Featuring EvobitsIT and Moneypenny

NORWICH, England, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest issue of the Europe edition of Business Chief.

For this month's cover feature, Harry Menear talks to EvobitsIT about the cryptocurrency mining company's plans to upgrade its data centre facilities.

"The biggest issue right now with crypto and trading in general is the market's vulnerability to manipulation," explains Silviu Catalin Balaci, founder, CEO and majority shareholder of Evobits Information Technology SRL.

In the leadership showcase this month, Moneypenny's Global CEO, Joanna Swash, reveals how the firm is incorporating new innovations into its operations.

Elsewhere, in exclusive company reports, Business Chief also talks to Pizza Hut, Taco Bar and Panalpina about sustainability and digital transformation.

In addition, Ascendant Resources and ImpactAgri reveal their journeys within the mining industry, whilst Geodis and Millenium Hotels and Resorts explore supply chain functions.

The City Focus for the month of July evaluates Amsterdam's role as a technology hub and capital - Business Chief looks at what events the city has to offer.

This issue, we discover the top 10 biggest manufacturing companies based in Europe - featuring GA Smart Building, Ba&Sh S.A.S. and Almacantar Limited.

The issue can be read here.



