US Financial Brokerage Market Revenue is Expected to Reach Over USD 379.4 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

Key Findings

Growth of US Financial Brokerage Market is anticipated to be led by growth in trading volume through improvement in investor participation, surge in implementation of new technologies, collaboration between financial services firms, banks and fin-tech companies and growth of Fin-tech firms.

The leading broker-dealers in U.S are LPL Financial, Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., Raymond James Financial Services Inc., Interactive Brokers, MML Investors Services, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, Northwestern Mutual Investment Services and AXA Advisors.

Emerging Technologies: Emergence of new technologies is expected to transform the way financial services operate. Advanced data analytics would be used in portfolio management to arrive at the right blend of securities to be added in a portfolio. Artificial intelligence would be used as a customer service tool, thereby reducing the response time while improving the quality of assistance simultaneously. Moreover, Blockchain may also be adopted in order to deal efficiently with regulatory and compliance issues.

Collaboration Between Financial Services Firms, Banks And Fin-Tech Companies: Traditional financial services firms and banks enjoy a large customer base due to their long presence in the market. These institutions are also trusted by the population. However, lack of technological advancements has limited their scope and quality of services. This issue can be resolved in future by partnering with Fin-tech firms that provide technological solutions. This will benefit all parties involved in the partnership as the new technologies developed by Fin-tech firms can be put to large scale use by the banks to cater to the needs of their clients. The entities can work in layers wherein the banks can form as the base and the other entities can work above, constantly innovating.

Rise in Mobile Applications Providing Zero Commission Trading Facility: Brokerage firms often charge their clients with commissions on trade by trade basis in order to cover their overhead costs, infrastructure costs and include profits. However, owing to technological advancements, the Fin-tech industry is expected to witness a rise in the number of firms offering commission free trades. With an aim to make trading facilities affordable to the general public, these firms leverage on technology to minimize their costs and develop a mobile application that caters to the basic trading needs of an investor.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "US Financial Brokerage Market Outlook to 2023 - By Entity (Brokers and Dealers), By Type of Trading Activity (Currency, Commodity and Equity), By Exchange, By Type of Commodities (Agriculture and Non Agriculture)" by Ken Research suggested that the Financial Brokerage market in US will be increasing due to growing dealership activity, rising investment in Fin-tech industry and increasing adoption of technology. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Trading Activity

Equity

Commodities

Currencies

By Entity

Brokers

Dealers

By Exchange

By Type of Commodities

Agriculture

Non Agriculture

Coffee

Sugar

Cocoa

Cotton

FCOJ

Metals & Grains

Canola

Gas

Power

Key Target Audience

Brokers

Dealers

Investment Banking and Private Equity Firms

Government Authority

Financial Institutions

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period: 2019E-2023E

Companies Covered:

BGC Partners

Charles Schwab

E-Trade Financial Corporation

Interactive Brokers Group

TD Ameritrade

Jones Financial

LPL Financial

Raymond James Financial

Voya Financial

Virtu Financial

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Introduction on US Financial Brokerage Market

Educational Training Programs in U.S Financial Brokerage Market

Financial Brokerage Market Size

US Financial Brokerage Market by Revenues

US Financial Brokerage Market by Transaction Volume

US Financial Brokerage Market Segmentation of Financial Brokerage Market by equity, commodities and currencies on the basis of transaction volume, by equity market , by F&O market, by commodity market, by agricultural commodities, by non agricultural commodities

US Financial Brokerage Market Government Regulation

US Financial Brokerage Market Trends and Developments

US Financial Brokerage Market Issues and Challenges

Comparative Analysis of U.S Financial Brokerage Market with Global Market

Competition Scenario and Market Share of Major Players in Comparative Analysis of U.S Financial Brokerage Market

Company Profile of Major Players in Comparative Analysis of U.S Financial Brokerage Market

US Financial Brokerage Market Future Outlook and Projections

Analyst Recommendations

