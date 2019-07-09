Food Processing Suppliers Association: Nominations Open For FPSA Women's Alliance Network Red Circle Honorees

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) Women's Alliance Network has launched the Red Circle Honors program to recognize women and companies that have had a positive impact on women's careers and gender balance in the food and beverage industry. The honors will be presented at the FPSA Women's Alliance Network Breakfast during PROCESS EXPO on Thursday, October 10. For detailed information on the nomination requirements, visit https://www.fpsa.org/wan-redcirclehonors/.

"It is truly amazing to see what the women of FPSA have accomplished in the past two years," said Mary George, Women's Alliance Network co-chair. "What started as an idea has grown into a network of more than 140 women who work in the food and beverage industry. This was the right time to launch the Women's Alliance Network Red Circle Honors."

Through the honors program, FPSA's Women's Alliance Network will recognize the achievements of women from the food and beverage industry, as well as an FPSA member company for its role in promoting workplace gender balance. Below are brief descriptions of the four categories with links to the nomination criteria. Nominations must be submitted by Friday, August 16, 2019.

Rising Star recognizes a woman with less than five years of industry experience, who has made a noticeable impact via professional achievements and personal influence in the food and beverage industry. Click here to nominate a candidate.

Innovation and Inspiration recognizes a woman who has brought game changing innovation or an inspiring idea in the last 18 months to her company and/or industry. Click here to nominate a candidate.

Career Excellence recognizes a woman who is dedicated to the food and beverage industry and has taken a proactive approach to both personal and professional development. Click here to nominate a candidate.

Achievement in Developing & Promoting Women recognizes an FPSA member company that actively supports and develops the careers of women in their employ and works toward professional gender balance. Click here to nominate a candidate. "The official launch of the Women's Alliance Network was during the 2017 PROCESS EXPO, and we were overwhelmed by the turnout and enthusiasm at the kick-off breakfast," said Kate Rome, Women's Alliance Network co-chair. "The 2019 breakfast on October 10 during PROCESS EXPO with Suzanne Strassburger, aka Suzy Sirloin, as a speaker will be amazing. The addition of the Women's Alliance Network Red Circle Honors that spotlights women's careers and companies that put extra effort into supporting gender balance, takes the event to the next level."

"We are proud of our Women's Alliance Network and the wonderful work they are doing to inspire women in the industry and are excited they have introduced this important honors program to recognize the great work that is being done," said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA.

For questions regarding the FPSA Women's Alliance Network Red Circle Honors program, please contact Christine Radke at cradke@fpsa.org.

PROCESS EXPO, the global food equipment and technology show, represents the pinnacle of food technology bringing together the world's most successful food and beverage processors, packaging professionals, equipment manufacturers, and leaders in the field of academia. PROCESS EXPO is owned and organized by the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA), a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. Registration for the event is now open and information can be found at www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade. FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food , Prepared Foods and Meat sectors. For more information, visit www.fpsa.org.

