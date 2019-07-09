Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 09-Jul-2019 / 14:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/07/2019) of GBP57.34m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/07/2019) of GBP41.93m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/07/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 201.1p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 196.37p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 177.00p Premium / (Discount) to (11.99)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 106.26p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV 5.87% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 08/07/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 12856 EQS News ID: 838721 End of Announcement EQS News Service

