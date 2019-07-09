sprite-preloader
Carnival PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 9

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:9 July 2019

Name of applicant:Carnival plc
Name of scheme:Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
Period of return:From:1 January 2019To:30 June 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:50,039
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):1,412
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:48,627

Name of contact:Ms. Edy R. Green
Telephone number of contact:+1-305-406-4722

