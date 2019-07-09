Carnival PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, July 9
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:9 July 2019
|Name of applicant:
|Carnival plc
|Name of scheme:
|Carnival plc 2005 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 January 2019
|To:
|30 June 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|50,039
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1,412
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|48,627
|Name of contact:
|Ms. Edy R. Green
|Telephone number of contact:
|+1-305-406-4722