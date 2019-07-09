SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on thetop cold chain logistics problems facing the food industry

The shift in consumer preferences has increased the demand for perishable food products. However, the changing regulatory norms, capital intensive equipment and strict-temperature requirements pose challenges for cold chain logistics companies. The increase in sensitivity and quality standards further creates the need for companies to improve food cold chain management.

At SpendEdge, we understand that identifying cold chain logistics problems is imperative for companies. Therefore, we have compiled a list of cold chain logistics problems that companies need to address in order to meet the demands of perishable food items.

Key Cold Chain Logistics Problems

Global uniform standards

Companies across the world set their own norms as there are no standard laws that can outline the guideline for the proper cold chain management. This makes it challenging for companies in the food industry to manage the quality of perishable foods. The lack of adequate resources for refrigeration in developing nations further adds to the woes of companies having global supply chains.

Transportation and distribution of goods

Delivering food items in the local stores is one of the cold chain logistics challenges that companies face. They have temperature-controlled fixed warehouses that are costly and difficult to maintain. If the shipment gets stranded during transportation, companies suffer heavy losses as the shelf life of products reduces significantly.

Temperature variances

Uninterrupted temperature is the basic requirement for perishable food products. Exposure of perishable food products to ambient temperatures that are higher than the required temperature during distribution or transportation affects the quality of products.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

