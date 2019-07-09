

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD), said it received a $2 billion contract to continue managing the U.S. Department of State global technical security supply chain. The contract with the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, Countermeasures Directorate includes a base period of five years and a five-year award term.



The company will provide the U.S. Department of State with a fully-integrated, turnkey solution consisting of technical security systems, engineering and solution development, hybrid supply chain and distribution management, as well as a global logistics and transportation network.



