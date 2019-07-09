HVAC Company Quick Cool Heating and Air Conditioning Ltd. Announces the Launch of their New Website

Quick Cool Offers a Wide Range of Services Including Installation, Maintenance and Repair of HVAC Units

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / The founders of Quick Cool Heating and Air Conditioning Ltd., a HVAC company based in British Columbia, Canada, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and user-friendly website.

To check out the new site and learn more about Quick Cool and the services that they offer, please visit https://quickcool.ca/.

The timing for the new website could not be better; summer is now in full swing and across Burnaby, British Columbia, both home and business owners are looking for punctual, reliable and trustworthy HVAC contractors to help keep them cool.

As a company spokesperson noted, the family-run business has more than 50 years of combined experience in both refrigeration and air-conditioning. Quick Cool has four qualified service and maintenance technicians on staff, who are able to work on projects of any size.

"Our professionally certified and expert staff will make sure you stay comfortable, not too hot, not too cold, but just right," the spokesperson noted, adding that from routine installations to complete custom solutions, Quick Cool will works with their valued customers to find a solution that fits their heating and cooling needs.

"Our team of trained professionals continually strives to exceed your expectations from initial planning and installation through regularly scheduled maintenance to emergency repairs. Like our name says, we will respond quickly to help you keep your cool."

In addition to standing out because of their attention to details and constant pursuit of quality, Quick Cool is creating quite a positive buzz with their customers due to an innovative air conditioner that they offer that does not include an outdoor unit. Called the Innova 2.0, it features two ducts that helps to keep homes cool without taking up a lot of space.

"A lot of our customers like this product because it's more convenient and takes up less room," the spokesperson noted.

About Quick Cool Heating and Air Conditioning Ltd.:

Quick Cool Heating and Air Conditioning Ltd. specialize in installation, repair, and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (AC) systems, both commercial and residential. They began operations in 2017 and since then have built up a reputation for being a professional and reliable contractor within the industry, well known for furnace and air conditioner installation. For more information, please visit https://quickcool.ca/.

Quick Cool Heating and Air Conditioning Ltd.

D2-8580 Cumberland Pl.

Burnaby, BC V3N 5A8

(778) 866-9677

CONTACT:

Andrey Izvekov

info@quickcool.ca

(778) 866-9677

SOURCE: Quick Cool Heating and Air Conditioning Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551281/HVAC-Company-Quick-Cool-Heating-and-Air-Conditioning-Ltd-Announces-the-Launch-of-their-New-Website