Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market entry strategy for a healthcare company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to formulate a market entry strategy and successfully establish their foothold in the new market. Also, the article discusses in detail the three-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client identify suitable pathways to enter the new market and achieve millions of dollars in savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005657/en/

Market entry strategy for a healthcare company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Owing to continuously changing market dynamics and healthcare policies, companies in the healthcare industry are finding it extremely challenging to establish their business operations in a new market. Also, with more than half of the companies failing while trying to enter a new market, it has become imperative for businesses to formulate efficient market entry strategies. By leveraging market entry strategies, companies can select the right entry mode to enter a new market and achieve maximum profitability.

Request a free proposal to know how our solutions can help you stay equipped to expand your operations in a new market.

The business challenge: The client is a healthcare company based out of the United Kingdom. With the UK healthcare market becoming highly saturated, the client wanted to expand their healthcare operations across Germany and Belgium. However, before investing huge capital into the project, the client wanted to understand the market opportunities and challenges in the target geography. Also, the healthcare company wanted to understand the market potential and identify the right business partners to support their business operations in the new geography. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in formulating a market entry strategy.

Keeping track of the dynamic market conditions helps companies differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the market competition. This becomes easier with an experienced market intelligence partner. Contact us to know how our solutions will help you gain a leading edge in the market.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research conducted a three-phased engagement. The engagement involved conducting a thorough market assessment, analyzing the market competition, analyzing factors driving growth in the market, and understanding the regulatory environment. With the insights obtained from the engagement, the experts formulated a market entry strategy for the client. Also, the experts helped the client to identify the right business partner and select the right mode to enter the new market. As a result, the client was able to successfully expand their operations to Germany and Belgium. Also, in the course of one year, the client was able to exceed their revenue expectation and achieve millions of dollars in savings.

Infiniti's market entry strategy helped the client to:

Understand the market entry modes opted by major players in the healthcare industry

Identify suitable pathways for entering the new market

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market entry strategy? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market entry strategy offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing factors such as what's driving growth in the market, competitors' market share, and the regulatory environment

Devising a winning market entry strategy plan

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005657/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us