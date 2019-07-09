Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Result of AGM

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC held on Tuesday, 9 July 2019, all resolutions were duly passed. Details of the proxy votes received can be found on the Company's website www.worldwidewh.com

Resolutions 1 to 9 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 10 to 17 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 10: To allot ordinary shares in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 11: To allot ordinary shares otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 12: To disapply pre-emption rights on the reissue of ordinary shares from treasury.

Resolution 13: To make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.

Resolution 14: To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

Resolution 15: To increase the limit on the annual aggregate fees payable to the Directors.

Resolution 16: To amend the Company's Investment Policy.

Resolution 17: To approve the continuance of the Company as an investment trust for a further period of five years.

Under listing rule 9.6.2, the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available via the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

- ENDS-

9 July 2019

For further information please contact

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913