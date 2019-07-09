SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top biotechnology trends businesses need to know before making investments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005667/en/

Top Biotechnology Trends in 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Companies in the biotech industry are driven by rising demands for therapeutic and diagnostic solutions, DNA sequencing, and genome editing. They are facing increased demand for genetics and regenerative medicines. However, to harness such opportunities and address consumer demands, companies need to address high operational costs and meet regulatory requirements. They also need to analyze risks associated with genetic data and analyze developing trends that can impact the biotech market.

At SpendEdge, we understand that analyzing biotechnology trends is crucial for companies to develop new products and address changing market demands. Therefore, we have curated a list of trends that companies need to know while devising strategies to ensure success in the biotech market.

Wondering how identifying trends can help biotech companies to develop new solutions while reducing operational costs? Request a free proposal to gain complimentary access to our solution portfolio.

Top Biotechnology Trends in 2019

CRISPR/ Cas Biosensing systems

The wide biosensing applications of CRISPR/ Cas9 effector makes it one of the major biotechnology trends in 2019. It allows highly sensitive, specific, rapid, cost-efficient, and multiplex detection of target nucleic acids without the need for technical expertise and complicated equipment. It also possesses genome editing capabilities.

New Industrial Therapeutic Frontiers

The lack of immunogenicity, ability to overcome natural barriers, and intrinsic cell targeting properties provides Microvesicles (MVs) an added advantage over drugs. MVs can be easily modified for specific applications and can be utilized as smart targeted therapeutic drug delivery systems by biotech companies.

Want to know how these biotechnology trends can influence the growth of your business? Get in touch with our analysts here!

Miniaturized bioreactors

Recent technological advancements have compelled biotech companies to design flow bioreactors at the microscale. This allows companies to incorporate enzymes to produce highly pure products with minimum costs and investments. This trend of designing devices with unusual flow paths is expected to rise due to advances in microfluidic fabrication capabilities.

Interested in analyzing key trends in the biotechnology sector? Request a free demo to know how our experts can help you with the latest market insights.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Looking for more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005667/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us