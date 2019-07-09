Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest risk assessment solution for an IT company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand current security risks and develop new security plans and policies. The article discusses in detail the three-phased approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client identify risks affecting their organization and prioritize them according to their severity. Also, this article also explains how Infiniti's IT risk assessment solution helped the company to ensure 100% SLA compliance across all applications and systems.

Although the IT industry is one among the fastest-growing industries in the world, issues such as privacy risks and regulatory compliances increase challenges for companies in the IT industry. Owing to such challenges, IT companies are pressurized to redefine their risk management process and overcome data security challenges. This is where IT companies realize the importance of leveraging risk assessment solution. By leveraging risk assessment solutions, IT companies can identify and address potential risks to minimize their negative impacts on the company.

The business challenge: The client is an IT company based out of the Northwestern United States. The client was facing challenges in implementing a standardized risk management framework. Also, the company encountered various physical and security threats. With this, the company witnessed a huge dip in their overall profit margins. The client, therefore, wanted to identify all internal and external threats impacting their business operations and devise strategies to mitigate them. Also, the client wanted to transform their application management system by eliminating security risks and operational silos.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research followed a three-phased approach to IT risk assessment. The engagement involved identifying risks in the IT industry, analyzing the probability of their occurrence, and prioritizing risks based on their impact. The experts also evaluated potential threats that are most likely to interfere with the day-to-day operations of the company. With Infiniti's IT risk assessment solution, the client was able to identify and prioritize risks according to their severity. Also, the client was able to identify current security vulnerabilities and inefficiencies of the company. This helped them to develop new security plans and policies. Furthermore, the client was able to eliminate operational challenges and transform their application management system.

Infiniti's IT risk assessment helped the client to:

Ensure 100% SLA compliance across all applications and systems

Understand current security risks and develop new security plans and policies

Infiniti's IT risk assessment offered predictive insights on:

Understanding all physical and potential threats influencing the IT industry

Evaluating potential threats interfering with the company's day-to-day operations

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

