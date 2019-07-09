sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

74,72 Euro		+0,08
+0,11 %
WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,58
75,00
18:26
74,64
74,92
18:26
09.07.2019 | 17:53
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

INGENICO GROUP: Q2 and Half-Year 2019 Results Invitation


Q2 and Half-Year 2019 Results

Nicolas Huss
CEO

is pleased to invite you to our quarterly and half-year results presentation on

Tuesday, July 23rd at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

  • Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:

https://www.ingenico.com/finance

  • Conference call: PIN: 23155297#
    • France Toll: +33 (0) 1 72 72 74 03
    • UK Toll: +44 20 7194 3759
    • USA Toll: +1 646 722 4916

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.comtwitter.com/ingenico


Attachment

  • H1_2019_Results_Invitation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/71036c20-80b7-49be-886b-6f321f3d3144)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta