Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-01 FR0010259150 3750 119.668027 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-02 FR0010259150 3750 118.649173 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-03 FR0010259150 3722 120.318673 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-04 FR0010259150 3778 121.157861 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-05 FR0010259150 3750 120.1347467 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Contacts:

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau

Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com