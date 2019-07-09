ANDREW HOWARD APPOINTED CEO OF KUDELSKI SECURITY

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland,and Phoenix (AZ), USA - July 9th 2019 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world's leading independent provider of media content protection and value-added service technology, announced today the appointment of Andrew Howard as CEO of Kudelski Security, the Group's cybersecurity division. Andrew Howard is currently Kudelski Security's Chief Technology Officer. He will be taking over as CEO from Rich Fennessy effective August 1st, 2019.

In this role, Andrew Howard will report to André Kudelski, Chief Executive Officer of the Group. His mission will be to further expand the division's international market footprint and drive innovation in Kudelski Security's productsand services to build on the Group's unique approach to cyber-focused innovation.

Since joining the Group in 2016, Andrew Howard has been in charge of Kudelski Security's technical strategy, product development, engineering and research, leading in particular the launch of the Internet of Things Security Center of Excellence, the delivery of Secure Blueprint - the Group's cyber business management platform - and the recent launch of the company's Blockchain Security Center. Prior to Kudelski Security, Andrew Howard led an R&D laboratory focused on national defense challenges for the Georgia Tech Research Institute. He has three degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology including a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, a Master's degree in Information Security, and an MBA in the Management of Technology.

"Rich Fennessy has successfully transitioned Kudelski Security from a Swiss start-up into an important player in cybersecurity, active both in Europe and in the US. We are very thankful for his leadership during the development stages of this new business," said Andre Kudelski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Kudelski Group. "Rich was instrumental in preparing Andrew for this role. As we now look to expand the development of new, innovative solutions, we are pleased to have Andrew as the new leader of our cybersecurity business."

"I'm honored to take up the reins of Kudelski Security and work with our clients, partners and employees around the world to address the most complex cybersecurity challenges," said Howard. "It has been a pleasure working with Rich over the past three and a half years and I look forward to building upon the great achievements we've experienced with our clients since we launched the global strategy in 2016."

After a transition period, Rich Fennessy will pursue new opportunities outside of the Group.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com/).

