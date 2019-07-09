Independent Bank Group Inc.: Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Call

McKINNEY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2019 second quarter results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8:30 am EDT. The related press release will be issued Monday, July 22, 2019 at 5:00 pm EDT.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7s44n5x4, or by calling 1-877-303-7611 and by identifying the conference ID/booking number 7893913 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from July 23, 2019 through August 1, 2019 on our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

CONTACT:

Analysts/Investors:

Michelle Hickox

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(972) 562-9004

mhickox@ibtx.com

Paul Langdale

Vice President, Investor Relations Officer

(972) 562-9004

plangdale@ibtx.com

Media:

Peggy Smolen

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(972) 562-9004

psmolen@ibtx.com

