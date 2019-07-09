Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - Allison Herren Lee was sworn into office on July 8 as an SEC Commissioner.

Ms. Lee was nominated to the SEC by President Donald J. Trump and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

"Allison's expertise in securities law, including from her prior tenure at the Commission, will be invaluable to our efforts to advance the interests of investors and our markets," said Chairman Jay Clayton. "Many of Allison's former - and as of Monday, current - colleagues have expressed to me their support for Allison's return. On behalf of all of my colleagues, Commissioners and staff alike, I am pleased to welcome her back."

"I'm honored to return to the SEC and to work with the dedicated public servants on the staff, and my fellow Commissioners, to carry out the SEC's critical mission," Commissioner Lee said.

Commissioner Lee has over two decades of experience as a securities law practitioner. Most recently, she has written, lectured, and taught courses internationally on financial regulation and corporate law. She served for over a decade in various roles at the SEC, including as counsel to Commissioner Kara Stein, and as Senior Counsel in the Division of Enforcement's Complex Financial Instruments Unit. In addition, Commissioner Lee has served as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, was a member of the American Bar Association's former Committee on Public Company Disclosure, and participated on a USAID project in Armenia, assisting in the drafting of periodic reporting and disclosure provisions for a comprehensive law of the Republic of Armenia on Securities Market Regulation.

Prior to government service, Commissioner Lee was a partner at Sherman & Howard LLC, focusing on securities, antitrust, and commercial litigation. A member of the Colorado bar, she holds a bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Colorado and a J.D. from the University of Denver College of Law, where she was salutatorian, a Chancellor's Scholar, and served on the Law Review.

Commissioner Lee fills a term that expires on June 5, 2022.