ALTAMIR: Half-year review of Altamir's liquidity agreement

Paris, 9 July 2019 - Under the liquidity agreement between Altamir and Oddo BHF, the liquidity account was composed of the following resources as of 30 June 2019:

·29,171 shares

·347,385 euros

During the first half of 2019, 418 purchase transactions and 448 sale transactions were carried out. The volume of these purchase transactions was 24,158 shares (€377,018) and the volume of the sale transactions was 34,987 shares (€541,687).

As a reminder, since 2 January 2019 and for a period of one year, with automatic renewal, Altamir has had a liquidity agreement with Oddo BHF SCA, pursuant to regulations in force. The purpose of this agreement is for Oddo BHF SCA to maintain the liquidity of Altamir shares, traded under ISIN code FR0000053837 on Euronext Paris.

As of the date this agreement was signed, the account contained the following resources:

·40,000 shares

·182,716 euros

The agreement will be suspended:

· As provided under Article 5 of Chapter II of the AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018[1];

· Upon request of Altamir for technical reasons and for a period to be determined by the Company.

In addition, the agreement can be terminated by Altamir at any time without prior notice, or by Oddo BHF SCA with two weeks' prior notice.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of nearly €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard-Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

[1] Article 5 of Chapter II of the AMF decision no. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018, suspension of liquidity agreement:

Execution of the liquidity agreement is suspended:

- during stabilisation measures in the meaning of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse. The suspension begins when the securities affected by the stabilisation measures are admitted to trading until the information mentioned in Article 6, paragraph 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published;

- during a takeover bid or during the pre-bid period and until the bid is closed, when the Issuer is the initiator of the bid or when the shares of the Issuer are the subject of the bid.

