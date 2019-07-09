Warren Averett Asset Management Ranked by Financial Times and Accounting Today as Top Financial Advisor

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Warren Averett Asset Management, a fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, has announced that they have been included in the 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers (RIA) by Financial Timesand among the top CPA Financial Planners for 2019 by Accounting Today.

The 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list is created by Financial Timesto recognize top RIA firms from across the U.S. The list is created independently by the Financial Timesin collaboration with Ignites Research, its subsidiary that offers business intelligence on the asset management industry. Click here to view the Financial Times' full list.

In the 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list, RIAs were rigorously graded using various factors, including assets under management (AUM), AUM growth, advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisors, years in existence, compliance records and online accessibility. This is the second consecutive year that Warren Averett Asset Management has been included in the list.

According to Financial Times, the top RIAs have focused on the strategy of building scale to serve more clients with a wider range of demands. This is because investors expect more guidance, more information and more of a personal touch, according to the advisers. In response, these firms have made several changes, including increasing the number of employees who are capable of providing investment advice from a median of 13 employees in 2018, to 15 employees in 2019. These advisers have also been investing in technology, such as online portals for clients and customer relationship management software.

Meanwhile, in Accounting Today's 2019 Wealth Magnets report, Warren Averett Asset Management was listed as the 17th largest financial planner by AUM among 150 CPA firms across the U.S. Among these firms, Warren Averett Asset Management was the third largest in the Southeast. The list of rankings is organized into groups in order of AUM. Warren Averett Asset Management, which reported more than $2.5 billion of AUM, was placed in the largest group, which was named "The Billion Dollar Club." The other groups include financial planners that reported $500 million-plus, $100 million-plus and under $100 million in AUM.

It was the 13th annual ranking of CPA firms by Accounting Today, based on AUM. For their 2019 list, they received submissions from more than 200 firms. Because of the large number of submissions, there was a broad diversity in practice structure and in the kind of information that was submitted.

Warren Averett Asset Management has indicated that they are proud to share these rankings with an elite group of RIAs. Now in their 20th year of existence, the firm continues to credit this kind of recognition to their clients.

"These rankings are not about our own success or status. Instead, they are a reminder to us that our clients continue to be the driving force behind all that we do and seek to achieve. Our goal is to see them succeed, and we believe that sound asset management is a part of that success," states Josh Reidinger, president of Warren Averett Asset Management. "We are thankful to our clients for the opportunity to serve them."

Warren Averett Asset Management was founded in 1999 and serves high-net-worth individuals and families, foundations and endowments, trusts and retirement plans. As an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), the firm currently advises on assets in excess of $2.5 billion. Warren Averett Asset Management is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and serves clients through seven offices in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, by offering collaborative investment, tax, estate and financial planning services. It is a fee-only financial planning and investment advisory firm with more than 50 team members with credentials including CFA, CFP, CPA, JD, AEP, CIMA, CIPM, CAIA and AIF.

