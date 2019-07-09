

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly lower on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors stayed largely cautious, awaiting the testimony of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the session, settled with a loss of 32.76 points, or 0.33%, at 9,961.34.



On Monday, the index ended up 13.88 points, or 0.14%, at 9,994.10.



Adecco Group shares ended more than 5% down. The Adecco Group has cancelled 3,231,750 shares acquired until 8 February 2019 under the share buyback program completed in March 2019. The new share capital comprises 163,344,177 registered shares.



ABB ended lower by 2.3% after the company said it will take a $430 million charge after quitting the solar inverter business and giving the business to Italy's Fimer SpA.



Richemont, Sika, Swatch Group and Credit Suisse shed 1 to 1.75%. UBS Group, Alcon and LafargeHolcim also closed weak.



Midcap stock GAM Holding plunged more than 9%. Georg Fischer declined 5.4%. Ems Chemie, Julius Baer, Logitech International, AMS, Clariant, OC Oerlikon Corp and Doma Kaba Holding lost 1.6 to 3.2%.



On the economic front, Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in June, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 2.3% in June, unchanged from May. Economists' expectation was 2.4%.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate eased to 2.1% in June from 2.2% in the previous month. The youth jobless rate remained unchanged at 1.9% in June.



In June, the number of unemployed decreased by 4,148 from previous month to 97,222. Compared to the previous year, unemployment decreased by 9,357.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX