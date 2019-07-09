Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the August 13 meeting of its Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee. The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. CT, 10:30 a.m. ET, at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and is open to the public with limited seating availability. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee's website for later viewing. The agenda for the meeting will be published at a later date.

The committee provides the Commission with advice and recommendations on Commission rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, from privately-held emerging companies to smaller public companies. Members of the committee bring diverse perspectives from across the small business capital formation ecosystem. Additional information on the committee, including its members, is available on the committee webpage.

The committee's meeting in Omaha precedes the SEC's 38th annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation, which will take place at the Heider College of Business at Creighton University on Wednesday, August 14. The forum provides a platform to highlight perceived impediments to capital formation, culminating in recommendations for government and private action to improve the environment for small businesses. The forum is open to the public and webcast live, and participants may register online.