

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions with the release of the results of its auction of $38 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, revealing the auction attracted below average demand.



The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.857 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.861 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



Looking ahead, the Treasury Department is due to announce the results of its auctions of $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



