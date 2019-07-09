CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc and DataPath Update Technology Partnership Progress

Quantum-Safe Technology to Protect Highly Sensitive Mission-Critical Data

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2019 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly-secure, quantum-safe data protection technology, today announced updates on its technology partnership agreement with DataPath, Inc. In accordance with terms of the technology partnership agreement, originally signed on May 19, 2018, the Cipherloc and DataPath executive teams have renewed the agreement through May 16, 2020 as per terms of the original contract.

Additionally, the companies are working together to produce a fully integrated hardware and software solution for Datapath equipment deploying Cipherloc's best-in-class polymorphic encryption technology.

"I am pleased to continue moving forward with DataPath as we work together to dramatically increase digital security for key customers in the Quantum era," said Michael DeLaGarza, CEO of Cipherloc. "Together, we have worked closely with DataPath to document a number of additional metrics and tests, including receipt of the FIPS 140-2 certification. As part of this process, we have incorporated numerous change requests, and enhancements identified by DataPath's engineering team and its customer to meet specific user needs. The latest custom platform will be demonstrated to the DataPath engineering team in mid-July. DataPath can then offer this expanded and enhanced platform to customers with mission-critical data that must be protected at all costs. We anticipate that Cipherloc's Polymorphic Cipher Engine will become critically important to DataPath in the post-Quantum era where Cipherloc is well positioned to compete and even dominate in the field."

"In our effort to include innovative technology in the solutions and services we offer to our customers, we selected Cipherloc for its advanced yet extremely spectrum efficient and flexible approach to obtain mission and business critical data," said Brad Majeres, COO of DataPath. "We are excited to see the contract's auto-renewal proceed as planned to continue our partnership with Cipherloc. The partnership allows DataPath to deploy, manage, and provision this advanced capability and future product enhancements in a secure manner for both legacy and new networks. We believe DataPath hardware combined with Cipherloc encryption creates the most secure digital communications platform available for mission-critical assets."

About DataPath Inc.

DataPath excels in advanced and secure communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a wide range of field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, network management software, and cybersecurity services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are committed to helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com.

DataPath Inc., 2205 Northmont Parkway. Duluth, GA 30096, www.datapath.com .

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a provider of highly secure, quantum-safe data protection technology. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world.

