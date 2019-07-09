

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the race for the Democratic presidential nomination is well underway, billionaire activist Tom Steyer has decided there is still time for him to throw his hat into the already overcrowded ring.



Steyer launched his presidential campaign on Tuesday, replacing Congressman Eric Swawell, D-Calif., as the 25th major candidate running for the Democratic nomination.



The former hedge fund manager has indicated that his campaign will be centered on the issue of reducing corporate influence in politics.



'If we can reduce the influence of corporate money in our democracy, and start to address the devastating impacts of climate change, we can unlock the full potential of the American people and finally solve the many challenges facing our country,' Steyer said in a statement.



He added, 'The other Democratic candidates for President have many great ideas that will absolutely move our country forward, but we won't be able to get any of those done until we end the hostile corporate takeover of our democracy.'



Steyer, who has spent millions of dollars supporting Democratic candidates, made a name for himself with a self-funded campaign calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.



Claiming he 'won that argument' on impeachment in an interview with NBC News, Steyer decided to reverse an earlier decision not to run for president because he 'couldn't sleep thinking about where we are as a country.'



Steyer has reportedly committed to spending at least $100 million of his own money on his campaign but still faces an uphill battle to qualify for the second round of Democratic debates hosted by CNN at the end of the month.



