sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,054 Euro		+0,003
+4,85 %
WKN: A2JARJ ISIN: CA56660Q2045 Ticker-Symbol: 1UT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD0,054+4,85 %
FN Beta