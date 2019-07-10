

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release consumer and producer price data for June, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.7 percent on year, unchanged from the previous month - while producer prices are predicted to slow to an annual 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent in May.



Australia will see July results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac; in June, the index eased 0.6 percent to a score of 100.7.



Japan will release June numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.1 percent on month and an increase of 0.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly decline and the 0.7 percent yearly gain in May.



New Zealand will provide June numbers for food prices; in May, food prices were up 0.7 percent on month.



The Philippines will see May figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in April, imports were worth $9.01 billion and exports were at $5.51 billion for a trade deficit of $3.50 billion.



South Korea will see unemployment data for June; in May, the jobless rate was at 4.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX