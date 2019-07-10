NTT, NTT DOCOMO, and SK TELECOM Join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

HEVC Advance announces the addition of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION, NTT DOCOMO, INC., and SK TELECOM CO., LTD. as Licensors, as well as recent additions to its growing list of Licensees

BOSTON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (DOCOMO), and SK TELECOM Co., Ltd. (SK Telecom) have become Licensors in the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool License Program. With these additions, all of NTT's, DOCOMO's, and SK Telecom's HEVC/H.265 standard essential patents are included in the HEVC Advance license, which currently totals over 7000 world-wide patents and counting.

HEVC Advance further announces recent additions to its growing list of Licensees, including BenQ Corp., Coship Electronics, Jiuzhou Electric, SDMC Technology, Changhong Network Technologies, Tatung Corp., Sonopress GmbH, Bosch GmbH, Schwaiger GmbH, Avtex Limited, SB Electronics B.V., Razer (Asia-Pacific) Pte., Axis Communications, Genetec Inc., Hitachi Industry & Control Solutions, Ltd, DMM.com LLC, Maspro Denkoh Corp., Kumahira Co., Ltd., and Memory-Tech Holding Inc.

"We are very pleased that such esteemed technology and IP leaders as NTT, DOCOMO, and SK Telecom have chosen HEVC Advance to license their valuable HEVC/H.265 essential patents," said HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "With these further endorsements of our licensing program and our rapidly expanding list of Licensees, HEVC Advance takes another positive step toward achieving its goal of enabling the benefits of HEVC technology to reach all consumers."

About HEVC Advance

HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com.

Contact: press@hevcadvance.com