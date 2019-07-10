Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that NEC Corporation (NEC) has chosen Box as its content management platform to support its "Work-Style Reform," which is central to NEC's digital business initiative.

NEC is a global company with operations in nearly 170 countries. NEC has deployed Box to over 100,000 employees within the worldwide NEC Group.

Aiming to achieve continuous growth, NEC founded its "Mid-term Management Plan 2020" and established a digital business program. With advanced ICT, such as AI, data utilization, and digitalization of business processes and work-styles, the company will promote digital transformation.

NEC has selected Box's platform to be central to its "Work-Style Reform" initiative, with a particular emphasis on the platform's:

unique sharing capabilities,

robust security,

simple and easy-to-use experience for system administrators,

collaboration across internal and external organizations,

access to a single source of truth, and

integration with multiple cloud services.

With Box, NEC aims to increase employee engagement, and fundamentally change when and where employees can work, leading to new work-styles, enhanced business performance, and overall productivity improvement.

