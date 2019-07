ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) will replace Red Hat Inc. (RHT) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 15.



S&P 500 & 100 constituent International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) completed acquisition of Red Hat for $190.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $34 billion. Red Hat will continue to be led by Jim Whitehurst and its current management team.



