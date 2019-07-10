Increasing health concerns among consumers have significantly increased the need for natural products such as citrus oils. Moreover, food and beverage companies have already started to replace artificial flavors and ingredients with natural ingredients. This is increasing the demand for citrus oils as they contain antioxidant, antiseptic, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties. Thus, the increased adoption of natural ingredient-based products will fuel the growth of the citrus oils market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (food beverages, pharmaceuticals cosmetics, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global citrus oils market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Bontoux, Citrus, and Allied Essences Ltd., doTERRA, Lionel Hitchen Limited, and Symrise, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The demand for aromatherapy is growing significantly as it helps in improving digestion, boosting energy levels, increasing circulation, and eliminating headaches. Citrus oils are extensively used as essential oils in aromatherapy. Thus, the rising demand for aromatherapy will stimulate the growth of the citrus oils market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five citrus oils market vendors

Bontoux

Bontoux owns and operates businesses in three major segments such as perfumes and cosmetics, flavorings, and cosmetics and aromatherapy. The company offers aromatic oils, including essential oils and other aromatic compounds through its cosmetics and aromatherapy segment. Some of the citrus oils offered by the company include LIMETTE, ORANGE DOUCE, and ORANGE AMÈRE (CRUE, DM).

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of citrus oils, spice essential oils, mint oils, organic essential oils, and natural aroma chemicals. Some of the citrus oils offered by the company include oil grapefruit California type C.P. FCC, oil grapefruit Florida type 10-fold, oil lemon, natural artificial #121, oil lime distilled west Indian 5-fold, oil orange C.P., and Valencia FCC.

doTERRA

doTERRA owns and operates businesses in two major segments that include essential oils and lifestyle products. The company offers various citrus oil products such as Wild Orange Citrus sinensis, Bergamot Citrus bergamia, and Brave Courage Blend.

Lionel Hitchen Limited

Lionel Hitchen Limited is one of the largest manufacturers of citrus specialties, herbs and spice extracts, and flavorings. Through its citrus specialties segment, the company offers citrus oils, citrus extracts, and other citrus specialties. Its product offerings include Single-Fold citrus oils, Soft Extracts, HiFresh, HiPer, HiSpec, and Folded citrus specialties.

Symrise

Symrise owns and operates businesses in various segments that include scent and care, flavor, and nutrition segment. The company offers citrus oils that are used in food and beverage, cosmetic and personal care products, home care products, and other applications.

