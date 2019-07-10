Thoughtonomy Secures Certification on New G-Cloud 11 Framework

Thoughtonomy once again selected on public sector G-Cloud framework on the back of groundbreaking Intelligent Automation work across NHS, local government and police force

LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtonomy, the leading Intelligent Automation platform provider, has once again been confirmed as a preferred supplier on the Government's G-Cloud framework, part of the Digital Marketplace.

Thoughtonomy has been certified on G-Cloud 11, the latest iteration of the framework, and has been ever-present on the framework since G-Cloud 8 in 2015.

The certification comes on the back of Thoughtonomy's work helping public sector organisations to streamline processes, free up critical staff capacity and improve patient and citizen outcomes through Intelligent Automation. The UK-headquartered firm works across the UK Public Sector and in the last year has added more than 20 organisations to its customer base spanning NHS Trusts, Local & Regional Government entities and Police forces.

The G-Cloud framework is an agreement between the government and suppliers who provide cloud-based services. Buying services through the framework enables public sector bodies to deploy cloud-based software, hosting and support in a faster and cheaper way than entering into individual procurement contracts. All public sector organisations, including agencies and arm's length bodies, can use the Digital Marketplace and G-Cloud framework, which is co-ordinated by the Crown Commercial Service, part of the Cabinet Office.

Phil Sheen, Head of Public Sector at Thoughtonomy, said: "We're delighted that we will be able to continue our work across the public sector on the new G-Cloud framework. By automating a wide range of time-intensive and repetitive tasks, public services organisations can unburden their staff from mundane, administrative tasks and allow them to focus on delivering high quality outcomes for citizens and patients. We're already seeing the game-changing impact that automation can deliver to front-line staff within the NHS, local government and policing. But we've really only just started to scratch the surface and we're firmly committed to helping more public sector bodies to reap the benefits of Intelligent Automation and to overcome the major resourcing and budgetary challenges they are facing today."

Thoughtonomy enables organisations to enhance the productivity of their workforce through the intelligent automation and digitisation of knowledge work. It uses AI and robotic process automation software to emulate how people work, allowing healthcare providers to add flexible resources to their team without disruption and delivering rapid ROI.

The important role of automation in transforming public sector services has been noted by parliamentarians and think tanks. For example, According to the Institute of Public Policy Research (IPPR), automation could save the NHS up to £12.5bn a year, the equivalent of 10% of its annual budget. In addition, it is estimated that a further £6bn could be saved through automation in social care. The recent Darzi Review of Health and Care called on healthcare bodies to 'embrace full automation to release time to care' as part of a 10 Point Plan to future-proof health and care services in the UK.

About Thoughtonomy

Thoughtonomy is a UK-headquartered AI software company that enables organisations and the people they employ to do more and achieve more. The company's award-winning SaaS platform gives companies access to a pool of cloud based intelligent digital workers that can perform the repetitive, time-intensive tasks that slow people down. By integrating this digital workforce with their human teams, companies can accelerate growth and achieve a step change in efficiency.

Thoughtonomy was founded in the UK in 2013 and now supports more than 200 clients spread across a wide range of industries in 29 countries. The company has offices in London and Manchester in the UK, as well as New York and Austin in the USA.

To learn more please visit www.thoughtonomy.com/.