Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares

Carnival Corporation & plc

Purchase of Shares

In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced Share Repurchase Programme, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that Carnival plc has purchased:

Shares purchased: Carnival plc ordinary USD 1.66 shares

Date of purchase:09 July 2019

Number of shares purchased: 2175 shares

Highest price paid per share:3528.0 pence

Lowest price paid per share:3522.0 pence

Average price paid per share:3525.2386 pence

Carnival plc intends to hold these shares in treasury

Following the above purchases, and including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, Carnival plc holds 28,370,770 shares in treasury and has 188,973,205 shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury by Carnival plc).

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of Carnival plc as part of the share repurchase programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Carnival plc (ISIN CODE: GB0031215220)

Date of Purchase: 09 July 2019

Broker: Merrill Lynch International

Aggregated information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 3525.2386 2175

Individual transactions: