Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 9

Carnival Corporation & plc

Purchase of Shares

In accordance with Carnival Corporation & plc's (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) previously announced Share Repurchase Programme, Carnival Corporation & plc announces that Carnival plc has purchased:

Shares purchased: Carnival plc ordinary USD 1.66 shares

Date of purchase:09 July 2019

Number of shares purchased: 2175 shares

Highest price paid per share:3528.0 pence

Lowest price paid per share:3522.0 pence

Average price paid per share:3525.2386 pence

Carnival plc intends to hold these shares in treasury

Following the above purchases, and including shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, Carnival plc holds 28,370,770 shares in treasury and has 188,973,205 shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury by Carnival plc).

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Merrill Lynch International on behalf of Carnival plc as part of the share repurchase programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: Carnival plc (ISIN CODE: GB0031215220)

Date of Purchase: 09 July 2019

Broker: Merrill Lynch International

Aggregated information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price, penceAggregated volume
London Stock Exchange3525.23862175

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchasedTransaction priceTime of transactionTrading Venue
463522.0015:14:27London Stock Exchange
1543522.0015:14:27London Stock Exchange
2483522.0015:14:27London Stock Exchange
1003526.0015:16:07London Stock Exchange
483525.0015:16:27London Stock Exchange
623525.0015:16:27London Stock Exchange
693525.0015:16:27London Stock Exchange
1373525.0015:16:27London Stock Exchange
1383525.0015:16:27London Stock Exchange
1893525.0015:16:27London Stock Exchange
2003525.0015:16:27London Stock Exchange
773527.0015:17:41London Stock Exchange
1233527.0015:17:41London Stock Exchange
1233527.0015:17:41London Stock Exchange
653527.0015:17:49London Stock Exchange
933527.0015:19:24London Stock Exchange
1083527.0015:19:28London Stock Exchange
573528.0015:20:01London Stock Exchange
1383528.0015:20:01London Stock Exchange

© 2019 PR Newswire

