Itiviti Continues to Deliver on Commitment to Strengthen Support and Experience for Migrating SSEOMS Clients

LONDON, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Greg Cooper as AVP, Sales Manager, EMEA. Greg will be based in the Itiviti London office and will be responsible for new business sales within EMEA as well as ensuring the smooth transition of migrating SSEOMS clients.

Greg joins Itiviti following 11 years within Bloomberg's Sell Side Execution Order Management (SSEOMS) team, supporting, implementing and building relationships with clients across EMEA.

"For more than a decade, I have enjoyed building strong partnerships with clients and helping them reach their goals, and I feel fortunate to now be able to join Itiviti and continue my journey," said Greg Cooper. "Itiviti's innovative OMS solution for low-touch and high-touch provides migrating SSEOMS clients with not just a replacement solution but a global, cross-asset product suite that is uniquely positioned to integrate with multiple external parties minimizing disruption."

"I'm delighted to have Greg on board, his experience with SSEOMS means the clients we are currently migrating can rest assured they are in safe hands, said Lee Griggs, President EMEA North, Itiviti. "We have huge expansion plans for Itiviti, and Greg's contribution will be instrumental in helping us achieve our growth plans within EMEA."

"We are very much committed to delivering on our promise to continue investing in our best-in-class OMS solution as a viable alternative to SSEOMS, and to also invest in hiring the best talent," said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti. "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Greg to the EMEA team, I am confident that his vast experience and knowledge will prove to be invaluable and help Itiviti to ensure we deliver consistent high-quality service to our client base."

About Itiviti



Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com. Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

