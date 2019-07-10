

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a flat note on Wednesday as investors await Fed chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress for further cues on U.S. monetary policy.



Powell is scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee later today after a stronger-than-expected jobs report raised questions about whether the U.S. central bank will actually cut rates this month.



He will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. FOMC's June meeting minutes as well as monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade reports from the U.K. will be released later in the day.



Asian markets remain mostly higher after the release of Chinese inflation data. While consumer inflation rose an annual 2.7 percent to meet expectations amid a surge in food prices, producer price inflation came in at zero in June, reviving the prospect of deflation.



On the trade front, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday, a U.S. official said.



Gold prices eased as higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar. Both Brent and WTI crude futures rose over 1 percent in Asian deals after industry data showed that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row.



U.S. stocks finished mixed overnight as caution prevailed ahead of two days of congressional testimony by Fed Chair Powell.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq bounced off from day's lows to rise half a percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent.



European markets fell on Tuesday, with Deutsche Bank's decision to slash jobs and a profit warning from German chemicals major BASF keeping investors nervous.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined half a percent. The German DAX dropped 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.



