sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,70 Euro		-0,204
-4,16 %
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUPERDRY PLC4,70-4,16 %
FN Beta