

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Superdry plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) reported full year underlying profit before tax significantly below the prior year after including a credit related to the utilisation of the onerous lease provision and the reduced depreciation following the impairment charge triggered in January 2019. Full year Group revenue was flat on the prior year, with a first half performance benefiting from discounting and space growth followed by poor performance in the second half across all channels.



For the 52 weeks ending 27 April 2019, statutory pretax loss was 85.4 million pounds compared to profit of 65.3 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 120.0 pence compared to profit of 61.9 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 41.9 million pounds from 97.0 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 36.2 pence compared to 93.1 pence.



Fiscal year total Group revenue was 871.7 million pounds compared to 872.0 million pounds, last year. Wholesale channel sales increased 3.6%, offset by a revenue decline of 2.2% in the Retail channel.



The Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 2.2 pence per share, taking the full-year ordinary dividend to 11.5 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX