On May 22, the global beauty company announced Chairman and CEO David Holl is among the top ten most reputable chief executives in the world according to Reputation Institute's 2019 CEO RepTrak study. Reputation Institute, the world's leading provider of reputation intelligence, measured the reputation of more than 140 global CEOs and canvassed more than 230,000 individual ratings among the informed public. The study was conducted in January and February of this year.

According to Kylie Wright-Ford, CEO at Reputation Institute, acting responsibly, behaving ethically and caring about social issues are the most important drivers of CEO reputation. In fact, according to Reputation Institute's findings, CEOs are more likely to be judged on ethics versus profit margins. In this way, the perception of CEOs and the companies they lead are directly correlated.

This meaningful recognition echoes the series of milestones reached by Mary Kay in Europe over the past months. In 2018 and 2019, Mary Kay's Europe Region earned over 90 product and industry awards and counting - a testament to Mary Kay's mission to enrich women's lives, offer science-driven products women love and a long-standing commitment to give back to the community.

"In a highly competitive environment, Mary Kay's business values stand out around the world, and shine in Europe," said Tara Eustace, President of the Mary Kay Europe Region. "Each of these awards materialize the truth of our commitment; they also provide Independent Beauty Consultants in Europe pride to celebrate with their customers and share product news and updates, while reinforcing confidence in the brand," added Eustace.

Recent awards include:

Excellence in Direct Selling

Seldia, the European Direct Selling Association, recently recognized Mary Kay Europe as "Best Company of the Year" at its 2018 Astra Awards. In July 2019, Mary Kay Belarus received the "Direct Sales Cosmetic Company Number One Award" from the "Number One" annual national awards. In June 2019, Mary Kay Ukraine was recognized as "Number 1 Direct Selling Cosmetic Brand" in the "Favor of Success" survey. Mary Kay Spain has been the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 "Number 1 Direct Selling Cosmetic Company" according to the Commercial Register data.

Excellence in Women's Leadership

In April 2019, Mary Kay Russia's General Manager, Alla Sokolova, received the "Manager of the Year Award" from Russian Business Guide's People of the Year, recognizing her contribution to the development of the Russian economy and entrepreneurship in Russia.

In 2016, 2017, and 2018, Mary Kay Spain's General Manager, Gema Aznar, was featured in YoDona magazine's annual "500 Most Influential Women in Spain" list highlighted in its special edition called "Female Power."

Excellence in Women's Entrepreneurship and Empowerment

On May 24, the "Secrets of Big Business with Mary Kay" program created by Mary Kay Russia was recognized as the "2019 Best Social Project of Russia Award" in the "Social Entrepreneurship" category. In November 2018, Mary Kay Russia had already earned the "Woman Who Matters Award" rewarding women's entrepreneurship for the "Secrets of Big Business with Mary Kay" program. "Woman Who Matters" identifies the best initiatives, practices and programs of Russian companies aimed at women's support.

Mary Kay Russia also received the "2018 Best Social Project of Russia Award" for its "Beauty of Confidence" campaign and Skin Care Labs. The Best Russian Social Project annual contest was held in May, with more than 70 companies submitting their social projects. The program was created to support the Russian government's plans to strengthen social policies.

Mary Kay Belarus received a "2018 Brand of the Year" Silver Medal in the Social Responsibility category for its socially active position. The award was a result of the implementation of the "Beauty That Counts" program and the company's contribution to the development of women's entrepreneurship in Belarus.

Mary Kay UK received the "Company with Heart Award" at the 2018 UK Pride of Direct Selling Awards for their partnership with the Look Good, Feel Better charity. "The Company with Heart Award" is awarded to the company which has gone the extra mile to make a charitable impact through its philanthropic activities and community engagement work.

Excellence in Digital Training

Mary Kay was recognized in the "2019 Spring Omni Awards" with a coveted gold ranking in the Educational category for its innovative Link Learn sales education system. The e-learning platform hosts a robust learning curriculum designed to amplify educational support for the independent sales force and increase their business success. It also connects Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants to a learning community based on content, accessibility and localization. Mary Kay's Link Learn was also awarded a "2018 Technology Excellence Award" from the Brandon Hall Group last January with a Bronze Medal in the category of Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training.

Excellence in Digital Printed Tools

In April, Mary Kay Russia's MirrorMe App won the "2019 Best Corporate Media Award" in the "Client Media: Web Media" category With the Mary Kay MirrorMe mobile application, anyone can create beautiful makeup without any makeup tools.

Mary Kay Russia's "Applause" magazine for Independent Beauty Consultants won two awards in 2018: the "Media Leader Award" in the category "Best Corporate Magazine" and the "Silver Threads Award" in the category "Best Corporate Edition."

Excellence as an Employer

Mary Kay Spain and Mary Kay Poland earned the "2018 AON Best Employers Award," recognizing organizations demonstrating excellence in the workplace.

Product Excellence

With more than 1,500 patents and a team of scientists dedicated to producing innovative products backed by proven results, Mary Kay products garnered more than 40 awards in 2018 and already 22 in 2019. Among the products distinguished by the Beauty industry and consumers, Mary Kay TimeWise Miracle3D set, TimeWise Repair Lifting Bio-Cellulose Mask, TimeWise Vitamin C Activating Squares, and Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, were the most rewarded.

