Bizagi Secures Presence on G-Cloud 11 to Support UK Government Automation & Transformation Programs

Now on G-Cloud 11, UK-Headquartered Bizagi is Set to Repeat the Success it Has Already Delivered for Governments Across the Globe

LONDON, July 10, 2019that includes G-Cloud 11 services.

UK-headquartered Bizagi has supported over 1,000 organisations including BAE Systems, Harrods, GKN, OCS, Travelport and Insight Investment. Bizagi is now well placed to help UK Central and Local Government agencies as well as other Public Sector bodies seeking to increase efficiency and modernise services, or design new operations in view of Brexit.

Having recently been recognised as a Leader in the ' Forrester Wave : Software for Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments' , Bizagi is a fast-growing SME showing success across the globe. The company enjoyed 100 percent year-over-year growth in the U.S. last year and is on track to grow 200 percent in 2019. This year Bizagi also achieved FedRAMP status in the U.S. and is driving automation initiatives in government agencies including the Federal Communications Commission, Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Defense.

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) is the strategic combination of Digital Process Automation (DPA), Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). This combination is helping organizations to automate any process, add agility on top of existing systems, orchestrate information and move beyond barriers that have stalled RPA programs.

"We have delivered results for governments across the globe for many years," said Tim Weatherall, Bizagi's director of sales for Northern Europe. "So as a UK-headquartered company, and the only DPA company continuing to add resources into the UK economy, we are excited to offer our platform to the UK government. At such a critical time of change and transition the need for rapid digital change has never been greater, and that is exactly what we specialise in."

Bizagi is the only IPA platform with native integrations to all three of the leading vendors in the RPA space, namely Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism and UiPath. Its unique performance-based business model connects cost to value and avoids creating a tax on your use of robots. Bizagi asserts itself as the most RPA-complementary technology on the market.

With a platform architected specifically for Microsoft Azure, and with Microsoft IP Co-Sell Partner Status, Bizagi is also the ideal partner for supporting cloud-first digital initiatives.

About Bizagi

Bizagi's industry leading platform for intelligent process automation connects people, applications, robots and information. As the most business friendly and flexible solution on the market, Bizagi enables true collaboration between business & IT, delivering faster adoption and success. Fuelled by a community of 1 million users, Bizagi powers over 1,000 organizations worldwide including adidas, BAE Systems and Old Mutual.