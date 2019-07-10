

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, a majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L, GSK), with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, said Wednesday that late-stage TANGO study met primary endpoint, showing the ability to control HIV-1 with a 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir plus lamivudine in virally suppressed patients switching from a TAF-containing, 3-drug regimen.



Kimberly Smith,Head of Global Research & Medical Strategy at ViiV Healthcare, said, 'When we developed the TANGO study, we asked if virally suppressed people living with HIV could reduce the number of medicines in their HIV treatment regimen while maintaining viral suppression. These Week 48 data clearly indicate that they can - individuals who are already on treatment can maintain viral suppression if they switch from a 3-drug, TAF-containing regimen to a 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir plus lamivudine.'



The TANGO study was conducted to assess whether adults living with HIV-1 who had maintained viral suppression for at least six months on a tenofovir alafenamide fumarate or TAF-containing regimen of at least three drugs, were able to maintain similar rates of viral suppression after switching to the 2-drug regimen or 2DR of dolutegravir plus lamivudine in a fixed dose combination, compared to continuing the TAF-containing regimen.



